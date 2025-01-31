Chennai corporation drops breakfast scheme outsourcing plan

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya, late on Thursday, issued orders cancelling tenders floated to outsource the breakfast scheme in 358 schools in Chennai. Earlier in the day, councillors from all political parties, barring the ruling DMK, had voiced their opposition to outsourcing plans at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting.

Since August 2023, breakfast has been provided to 65,030 students of classes 1 to 5 in 358 government, corporation, and Adi Dravidar schools operating in all 15 GCC zones under the Chief Minister's scheme. In a recent order, the government urged the GCC to outsource the breakfast scheme, and the GCC has floated tenders for the same.

At the council meeting, Congress councillor M Samuel Diraviam of Ward 6 urged the mayor and corporation commissioner to reconsider the outsourcing move. "Before taking such a decision, the authorities should have discussed it with people's representatives. Outsourcing the scheme will give scope for corruption," he said.

Pointing out that such a move was dropped earlier after councillors raised concerns, Ward 4 councillor R Jayaraman demanded that the tender floated by the Corporation be withdrawn.

As the councillors belonging to the ruling DMK's allies —CPI, CPM, Congress, and VCK—and the opposition raised their concerns, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar asked the Mayor to escalate the issue with the State government for clarification.

Stating that the tender has been floated as per government order, Mayor Priya then assured the council to take up the matter with the state government to exempt Chennai from outsourcing the breakfast scheme in 358 schools in the district.