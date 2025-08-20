Chennai Corporation deploys amphibious excavators for monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: As a preparatory measure for the Northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has acquired three new amphibious excavator machines for desilting water bodies within the city limits. The Minister of Municipal Administration, K. N. Nehru, commissioned these excavators, which cost Rs. 7.43 crore, in Mambalam Canal, Saidapet, on Wednesday. On the same day, he also inaugurated a new office building for the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNUIFSL), which was purchased for Rs. 62 crore in Anna Nagar.

This marks the first time the Chennai Corporation has purchased amphibious excavators, capable of operating on both water and land to dredge the water bodies maintained by Chennai Corporation.

The civic body is responsible for maintaining 44 waterways, totalling 81 km in length. The newly acquired amphibious excavators will be used to remove mud, silt, water hyacinth, waste materials, and other debris that have accumulated in both large and small canals, ponds, and lakes.

Additionally, K N Nehru inaugurated a four-story building for TNUIFSL, which includes a ground floor and covers an area of 35,400 square feet. The building was acquired from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) for Rs. 62 crore. The building houses the Naan Mudhalvan office on the first floor, the TNUIFSL office on the second and third floors, and the Chennai Rivers Redevelopment Authority Limited (CRRT) office on the fourth floor.

The inauguration event was attended by several politicians and higher officials, including the Minister of Health and Public Welfare, M. Subramanian; Anna Nagar MLA M K Mohan; Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar; Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply T. Karthikeyan; Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Corporation, Mr. Rajendra Rathnoo; GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Managing Director of CMWSSB D.G. Vinay.