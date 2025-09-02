Chennai Corporation conducts cybersecurity awareness programme for students from 13 schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Stella Maris College jointly organised a cybersecurity awareness programme themed “Building a Cyber-Aware Society Together” for students in the 8th, 9th, and 10th grades across 13 Chennai Corporation schools on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Chennai Mayor R Priya, who also released the logo and manual on Tuesday at the Ripon Building conference hall.

Over 250 students participated from the following schools: Koyambedu, Virugambakkam, Puliyur, Nesapakkam, KK Nagar, West Mambalam, CIT Nagar Chennai Higher Secondary Schools, Saidapet Chennai Boys and Girls Higher Secondary Schools, Rangarajapuram, Kanniyappa Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, and Kannammapet Chennai High Schools.

The release from the Chennai Corporation said, “The Mayor emphasised that in today’s era, note-taking has shifted from paper to mobile phones. While technology can help complete tasks quickly, it can also be misused. Twenty to thirty years ago, if a letter was sent to the neighbouring town, it would take a few days to reach. That era has changed, and now all messages reach the world instantly. This awareness programme aims to educate students on avoiding the misuse of technology.”

“The manual distributed to students highlighted several important topics, including the responsible use of AI technology. It advised students to be cautious when sharing photos, passwords, and videos on social media platforms like WhatsApp. The programme also addressed the dangers of clicking on spam links on YouTube and other sites, equipping students with training on how to respond effectively and protect their personal and professional information,” said the release from the civic body.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Standing committee chairman T Viswanathan, Stella Maris College principal Stella Mary, education officers, and students were present at the event.