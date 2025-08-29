Chennai Corporation completes restoration of nearly 480 km of roads

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced the successful completion of road restoration work on 2,995 roads, covering a total length of 479.41 kilometres. These roads were dug up by various utility service providers for essential public works.

The restoration efforts are part of a larger, special road improvement initiative directed by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A total of 3,987 road works, spanning 648.75 km and valued at ₹489.22 crores, were planned for enhancement.

According to an official press release (No. 241), work orders for these projects were issued on May 20 and June 20, 2025. To date, majority of these road works have been successfully completed, with the remaining projects progressing rapidly. The Corporation has set a target to complete all these specific road works by September 15, 2025.

The majority of the road cuts were undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) for laying water pipelines, sewer connections, and electrical cables.

The GCC granted permission for CMWSSB to excavate 859.98 km across 4,982 roads this year. Of these, work on 3,266 roads (507.79 km) is complete, and the Corporation has received a "no-objection certificate" confirming the work is finished and ready for restoration. The GCC has already restored 2,976 of these roads (476.89 km).

Similarly, TANGEDCO was granted permission for work on 30 roads (4.72 km). Restoration work on 19 roads (2.52 km) has been completed by the GCC for the power utility.

All restoration activities are being closely monitored on a weekly basis by the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. On his advice, strict directives have been issued to ensure that all road restoration, for which a no-objection certificate has been received, is completed by the end of September 2025.