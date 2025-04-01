Chennai Corporation collects Rs 2,750 crore property tax for FY 2024-25, highest ever in any fiscal

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration department’s initiative of revising the property tax in Chennai has helped the civic body to collect more than Rs 2,000 crore in tax for 2024-25.

“For the first time, the Corporation has collected Rs 2,750 crore, which includes Rs 2,200 crore as property tax and Rs 550 crore as professional tax. This is the highest collection so far in a financial year,” said city revenue officer KP Bhanuchandran “From 12 lakh property owners in the city limits, Rs 2,200 crore was collected, though Rs 1,800 crore was the initial target.”

In 2023-24, Rs 1,750 crore was collected. March 31 was the last day to pay property tax without a penalty. However, defaulters can pay online and via other banking modes.

“The Corporation offices and Metro Water Board offices functioned on Monday (a public holiday) to collect the taxes,” said Corporation sources. “A 5% discount was given to those who paid advance tax.”