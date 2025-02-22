Chennai Corporation clears over 12 roadside shops in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) carried out the eviction of over 12 shops on the roadside at Pulianthope, on Saturday, following the complaints raised by the public.

A senior official at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal (zone 6) office stated, “More than 12 shops encroached on the stormwater drains at Pulianthope have been removed today under the monitoring of the police officials. Recently, we received several complaints that the roadside shops are creating inconvenience to the public, and the majority of the road has been crammed, especially during evening hours. Based on several complaints, action has been taken at the earliest.”

The official said that the civic body has constituted a monitoring team to ensure there are no encroachments in the locality, and the assistant engineer concerned would inspect regularly and immediately clear encroachments if found.

Highlighting that the eviction drive comes against the backdrop of grievances raised by the residents and activists on social media, and the corporation app, the official added, “We will ensure that the encroached shops on the roadside creating nuisances to the public will be cleared at the earliest in the locality.”

Meanwhile, P Saravanan, a resident of Perambur, said, “Many mobile eatery shops are functional only after 6 pm along the roadside. Though the officials are aware of the situation, no action has been taken to date. This eviction drive by the city corporation is just an eyewash. These shops cause traffic congestion during the peak hours. The local body should impose a penalty against the encroachers.”