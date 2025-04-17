Chennai Corporation calls for applications to fill assistant cook posts

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a notification to fill 179 vacant cooking assistant posts at noon meal centres. The deadline to apply is 5.45 pm on April 30.

The maximum education qualification is SSLC 10th pass or fail. The distance between the noon meal centre and the applicant's residence should be within 3 km. Fluency in reading and writing in Tamil is mandatory.

Applicants can model application forms posted at all zonal offices and the Ripon Building notice boards.

The GCC release also said applications can be downloaded from https://chennaicorporation.gov.in. Completed applications with relevant documents can be handed over to 1-15 zonal offices. The age limit is 21- 40 for General and Scheduled Caste categories, and 20- 40 for widows and women deserted by their husbands.

Only eligible candidates will be called for an interview. Applications without proper certificates will be rejected.

Applications for the vacancies should be sent by post to the address "Additional Education Officer, Education Department/Nutrition Division, Amma Maligai, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai-600 003."