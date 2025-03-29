Chennai corporation builds cattle shed in Royapuram, to accomodate 200 animals

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is constructing a state-of-the-art cattle shed in Royapuram, designed to provide care for stray and abandoned cows.

The facility, currently under development, will accommodate approximately 182 to 200 animals, addressing the growing need for organized animal welfare infrastructure within the city, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The shed incorporates modern amenities and features, including spacious enclosures and colorful murals intended to create a more comfortable environment for the livestock.

To ensure the ongoing maintenance and care of the animals, the corporation has established a nominal daily fee of ₹10 per cow.

GCC plans to partner with a charitable organization to manage the day-to-day operations of the cattle shed, reports added.

Furthermore, recognizing the importance of veterinary care, the facility will include a dedicated room for on-site veterinarians.

This will enable prompt treatment and address any health issues that may arise among the animals.

The project highlights the Corporation's efforts to integrate animal welfare into its urban development strategy.