Chennai Corporation approves 5.5 MVA substation for biomining at Kodungaiyur landfill

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has granted permission for Tangedco to set up a 5.5 MVA substation for the biomining process at the Kodungaiyur dumping ground. The civic body is expected to expedite the process in the coming days.

So far, over 2 lakh MT of waste has been processed at the Kodungaiyur landfill in the biomining project. They require an electricity substation at the landfill to increase the processing capacity.

"An application has been submitted to Tangedco for 5.5 MVA service connections. Additionally, permission has been sought to allocate 2,400 sq.m of land within the same premises for setting up a substation under the Enter Upon Permission scheme," said a senior official with GCC.

Recently, the civic body has approved the setting up of the substation to carry out the biomining process at the dumping ground. From mid-February, the processing capacity would be increased to 10,000 MT per day. The concerned department shall provide an electricity connection within the project area, from which the contractor shall install its own power line to draw power as required.

"This will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the ongoing bio-mining project and future developments in the area," added the official.

Also Read: Kodungaiyur dump yard to soon become Chennai’s new urban forest



Anna University has been appointed as the Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) for overall supervision, monitoring and certification of various activities to be carried out by the three contractors for the biomining project at the Kodungaiyur. They will approve the quality disposal of legacy waste and other processes in the landfill.