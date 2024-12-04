Chennai Corporation announces tender for Cable car service on Marina beach

Begin typing your search...

    CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited tenders for the construction of Cable car service on Marina beach, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    Accordingly, GCC has announced that applications can be submitted online before December 17.

    It is reported that a detailed report, including design and technical aspects, and a review have also been requested.

    Tamil Nadu government had announced a cable car scheme at Marina beach in July 2022.

