Chennai Corporation announces tender for Cable car service on Marina beach
CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited tenders for the construction of Cable car service on Marina beach, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Accordingly, GCC has announced that applications can be submitted online before December 17.
It is reported that a detailed report, including design and technical aspects, and a review have also been requested.
Tamil Nadu government had announced a cable car scheme at Marina beach in July 2022.
