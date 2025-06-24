Chennai Corporation announces renovation of four subways in city

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that it would soon undertake painting and electrical upgrades at four subways across the city.

According to a report in The Hindu, GCC authorities said that the renovation would include mural paintings on the walls and roof along with electrical enhancements at the M C Road subway in Royapuram and the Perambur subway in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. The upgrades would feature new lighting fixtures, cables, switches and junction boxes inside the subways.

The Korattur subway and Villivakkam subway will be repainted and fitted with energy-efficient LED lighting and monsoon-resistant safety fittings.

To ensure that the upcoming monsoon season will not impact the murals, authorities said that all works will be carried out with water-resistant paints and protective coatings.

The estimated cost for the Korattur and Villivakkam subway projects is Rs 1.23 crore and the entire project is expected to be completed within 90 days.