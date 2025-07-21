Chennai Corporation announces free parking in Chennai from July 21

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to allow the public to park their vehicles free of charge in parking slots within the Chennai corporation areas from Monday.

This change comes after the end of the contract with the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen's Corporation (TEXCO), which previously managed parking fee collection at ten locations – Marina beach service road, NSC Bose Road, Rattan Bazaar, Besant Nagar 6th Avenue, Khadar Nawas Khan Road, GN Chetty Road, Purusawakkam, Anna Nagar II avenue, Mylapore Tank and McNichols Road – in the city. As the Chennai Corporation undertakes the process of signing a new contract for parking management, the public can utilise parking facilities in the Chennai Corporation areas at no cost, said a press release from the GCC.

For any complaints related to parking fee collection, the public can contact the Chennai Corporation number 1913 to report their issues.

It may be recalled that the corporation had earlier extended the contract after complaints of TEXCO collecting parking fees even after their term with the GCC ended.