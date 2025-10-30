Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2025 10:45 PM IST
    Chennai Corporation accelerates road patch works with Rs.15 crore
    Roads filled with potholes

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is undertaking a road infrastructure drive, with works currently in progress across the city valued at a total of Rs.15 crores, allocated at Rs.1 crore per zone.

    The ongoing projects include road resurfacing and patch work aimed at improving motorable conditions.

    Furthermore, in a major post-monsoon plan, the corporation has proposed tenders for 286 road works estimated at a substantial Rs . 37 crores. These projects are slated to begin after the Northeast monsoon season concludes.

    Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)Indian RoadsPatch work
    DTNEXT Bureau

