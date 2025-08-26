Chennai Corpn okays CMDA’s Marina Heritage Corridor project

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) passed a resolution during its monthly council meeting on Tuesday to implement the Marina Heritage Corridor.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Corporation (CMDA) will oversee the development of a 2.9 km stretch from Labour Statue to Lighthouse.

This area will soon feature five key amenities, including a 2.3 km-long synthetic bicycle path that would be 4 meters wide, 9 bus stops on both sides of Kamaraj Road, 9 viewing platforms for observing heritage buildings, the installation of streetlights and bollard lights along the cycle path, and three police booths.

The Marina Heritage Corridor project was announced in the CMDA’s 2024-25 budget session, and the Corporation council has granted the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and pre-entry requirement. The CMDA will carry out the subsequent developmental works.

A field survey conducted by the CMDA has indicated that the project sites will be located on both the east and west sides of Kamarajar Salai, with additional plans for gardening and a children's playground on the eastern side near the road. The civic body will determine the details of any additional project works to be undertaken on the designated lands.

Reports indicate that plans include constructing nine viewing platforms in the gardening area on the eastern side of the road, along with a 4-meter-wide cycle path featuring bollard lights, located 2.3 km south of the Labour Statue.

Consequently, the GCC’s zonal offices may take action regarding the issuance of NOCs and advance entry permissions for projects, based on recommendations from the relevant departments concerning any potential future projects.