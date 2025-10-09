Chennai Corpn misled NGT, TNPCB analysis shows alarming heavy metal contamination in Manali: Activists

CHENNAI: Citing the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report of analysis (ROA) that revealed a higher level of toxic metals in bottom ash generated at the Manali waste-to-energy incinerator plant, civil society organisations have demanded that the government cancel proposals to set up similar plants in Kodungaiyur and Tambaram.

A joint statement by several organisations, including Poovulagin Nanbargal, Chennai Climate Action Group and others, said that a submission made by the TNPCB in the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has revealed alarmingly high levels of heavy metal contamination in the bottom ash from the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) 10-tonne-per-day waste incinerator in Manali.

The organisations added that the TNPCB findings show toxicity levels shockingly higher than those documented in an independent fact-finding report released earlier this year in April. Based on the fact-finding report, the NGT took cognisance. The fact-finding report analysed soil samples near the incinerator's ash dumping site.

The joint statement also alleged that the Greater Chennai Corporation had misled the NGT in June by claiming that the fly ash generated from the unit was converted to bricks, which can be used as pavement blocks. The sludge discarded from the effluent treatment plant is predominantly carbon-rich and, therefore, it is converted into organic manure. By incinerating dry waste, the plant contributes to reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills.

According to the TNPCB test results, cadmium and chromium content were 365 times and 79 times higher than the accepted limits. Also, Copper and zinc were found to be exceeded by 271 times and 155 times, respectively.

"This TNPCB submission validates and amplifies our warnings about the Manali incinerator's dangers. The local communities have already reported health issues, including respiratory problems, from years of exposure to black soot, toxic fumes, and contaminated water," said Dr Vishvaja Sambath from Chennai Climate Action Group.

Apart from cancelling proposals for two new plants, the statement demanded that the government shut down the Manali plant permanently and issue a show-cause notice to the civic body for negligence. The organisations also demand the cleanup of contaminated soil, water and ash disposal sites and ban the use of toxic incinerator ash in paver blocks or construction materials in the name of recycling or upcycling.