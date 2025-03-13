Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Corpn begins installation of handrails along pedestrian paths

    Ward-wise mapping is being done for 100 per cent coverage and the railing will enhance the safety of the students and pedestrians.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 March 2025 9:05 PM IST
    GCC begun works to install railing along pedestrian paths adjoining schools, colleges and hospitals in various localities (X)

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has begun works to install railing along pedestrian paths adjoining schools, colleges and hospitals in various localities.

    According to the civic body, they have completed installations near IIT Madras and Loyola College, and at EVK Sampath Road and Tank Bund Road.

    Ramesh Ramadoss, an Old Washermenpet-based activist, highlighted that handrails are vital in areas congested due to narrow roads and massive footfall and noted that parts of the locality and areas close to Sir Theagaraya College Metro station lack handrails.

    GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran posted on his X handle that ward-wise mapping is being done for 100 per cent coverage and the railing will enhance the safety of the students and pedestrians.

    DTNEXT Bureau

