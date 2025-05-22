Begin typing your search...

    Chennai cops nab Kerala duo part of meth ring from Bengaluru

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 May 2025 8:00 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Continuing the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in the city, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), along with the Nungambakkam police, arrested two more suspects linked to a methamphetamine smuggling racket.

    The duo, who were absconding, were nabbed in Bengaluru and brought to Chennai.

    The arrested individuals are identified as Suneesh (32) and Nikhil (32), both natives of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Based on information provided by four suspects arrested earlier in April, a special police team tracked the absconders to a hideout in Bengaluru. During the operation, police seized 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, one mobile phone, and a tablet from the duo. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate in Chennai on Thursday.

    This latest arrest stems from a case registered on April 2, when the ANIU team, under the Triplicane Deputy Commissioner’s special task force, and the Nungambakkam police conducted a surveillance operation near College Lane opposite the Directorate of Physical Instruction (DPI) and arrested four persons.

