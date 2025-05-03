Chennai cop's inappropriate gesture lands him in Armed Reserve

CHENNAI: A day after a police constable was accused of showing gestures to a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband and was attacked by the woman's husband, the city police have transferred the constable to Armed Reserve (AR) pending further enquiry.

Meanwhile, the police have booked both the woman's husband and the constable based on a complaint from each other.

When the incident happened, Divya (33) of Ayanavaram was travelling along the Chengai Sivam bridge in Otteri. Police constable Dinesh, who was trailing their motorbike, had repeatedly honked to draw the attention of the pillion rider. When she looked at the constable's bike, he allegedly gestured a flying kiss.

Divya shared about the cop's behaviour with her husband and on seeing the constable's two-wheeler going towards Otteri police station, the couple followed him and questioned him. When Dinesh allegedly spoke with disdain towards them, the woman's husband, Gowrishankar, started assaulting Dinesh after which other police personnel intervened and made them go separate ways.

After further investigations, Otteri police registered a case against both men and the constable was transferred to the Armed Reserve.