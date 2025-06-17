Begin typing your search...

    Chennai cops book 15 Pachaiyyappa's students for climbing on MTC bus roof

    The cases have been filed for obstructing the public and other related offenses.

    17 Jun 2025 2:17 PM IST
    Chennai cops book 15 Pachaiyyappas students for climbing on MTC bus roof
    (File Photo) Students of a City college creating a ruckus by climbing atop a MTC bus

    CHENNAI: Over 15 students from Pachaiyappa's College created a ruckus by climbing on top of a MTC bus in Chennai on Tuesday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, police have registered cases under three sections against the students.

    Authorities are currently searching for the students involved in the incident, reports added.

