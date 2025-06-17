Begin typing your search...
Chennai cops book 15 Pachaiyyappa's students for climbing on MTC bus roof
The cases have been filed for obstructing the public and other related offenses.
CHENNAI: Over 15 students from Pachaiyappa's College created a ruckus by climbing on top of a MTC bus in Chennai on Tuesday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, police have registered cases under three sections against the students.
Authorities are currently searching for the students involved in the incident, reports added.
