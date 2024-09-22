Chennai cops arrest gangster 'CD' Mani from Salem; kin allege threat to his life

CHENNAI: Notorious gangster Manikandan alias 'CD' Mani, who once controlled operations in south Chennai was arrested in Salem by a special Chennai police team early on Sunday morning.

Mani used to be an active gangster involved in extortion crimes. He has however had no fresh cases filed against him in recent times.

There are over 15 cases pending against Mani but he has been attending court sessions without fail, his lawyer said.

He was held from the rented house in Salem where he was leading a reformed life sans illegal activities, the lawyer stated, adding that a police team headed by sub-inspector Kanakaraj took Mani away in a vehicle (TN 07 6070) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mani's father Parthasarathy alleged that no reasons were given for Mani's arrest and that there could be a threat to Mani's life. In a letter to the Chief Minister's cell and the state head of the police force, he requested to ensure his son's safety and enquired about his whereabouts. He has also written to the Human Rights Commission.

"My son Manikandan alias C.D. Mani was arrested from his residence for no reason by the

Special Team without explaining reasons to the family members. It is submitted that it is causing a huge trauma to our family that there is a life threat to my son. We have also registered a online complaint to the state human rights Commission. It is therefore requested that to ensure the safety of my son and to

inform me or any of my family members about his whereabouts and the reasons for his arrest," Parathasarathy wrote.

He claimed that his son was now a reformed man, stating there were no new cases against him in the past few years. He further submitted that Mani has been regularly attending court and there is no pending warrant against him in any court of law.