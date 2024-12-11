Chennai cops arrest 22-yr-old for sharing child porn on social media

CHENNAI: A city police team arrested a 22-year-old man for circulating child sexual abuse (CSA) material on social media platforms.

The police identified the arrested person as Venga Raghunath Reddy (22), of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. He is a BCom graduate, the police said.

The West Zone cyber crime wing of City police acted after the social media users flagged the accused’s account. A special team traced the IP (internet protocol) address and a team led by Inspector Shanthi Devi went to Telangana and apprehended him.

The police sources said that there were hundreds of CSA materials in his mobile phone. He posted these contents on social media and based on the positive responses he shared more content of minor children by collecting money from some of the users.

The police sources said that a foreign police department had already tracked his IP address and sent a warning to his mail ID when they found that he had stored CSA material in a cloud account.

The accused was booked under sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in judicial custody.