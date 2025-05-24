Chennai cop suspended over wife’s complaint

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) of Greater Chennai Police has been placed under suspension after a criminal case was registered against him in Tenkasi district based on a complaint by his estranged lover.

SI Poovarasan was suspended by Deputy Commissioner (AR), Radhakrishnan after he was notified of the criminal case.

Police sources said that Poovarasan was in a relationship with a woman before he joined the police force. Their marriage was registered at the sub-registrar’s office. Over time, he started avoiding his wife’s phone calls.

When she questioned Poovarasan about it during his visit to his hometown, he had allegedly threatened to hurt her with his gun. She also claimed that he had allegedly threatened to release her private photos on social media.

Subsequently, she filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Puliyangudi, based on which a case was registered against him.