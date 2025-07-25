Chennai: Cop suspended after ruckus in pub; friends arrested

CHENNAI: A special sub inspector (SSI) with the city police has been suspended for creating a ruckus inside a pub on Sterling Road, Nungambakkam on Wednesday night. Two persons who accompanied him were arrested for allegedly assaulting the manager who questioned them for misbehaving with a woman.

The suspended SSI, Hari Puthiran (51), attached to the Nungambakkam Traffic enforcement wing, took two of his friends – Mohammad Aswan (33) of Ramanathapuram and Babu Arockianathan (40) of Egmore – on Wednesday night to celebrate his daughter’s wedding.

Inside the pub, one of the men had misbehaved with a woman after which the manager, Tarun Kumar (28) asked the group to leave the premises. This led to an argument between them and in the melee, they assaulted him and then flung liquor bottles at the other staff who attempted to intervene.

Tarun was treated for his injuries and filed a police complaint, after which Aswan and Arockianathan were arrested. SSI Hari was suspended for misconduct and his involvement in the incident.