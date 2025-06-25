Chennai CoP lauds special team for nabbing inter-State ganja smugglers

CHENNAI: Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun on Wednesday congratulated the special team led by Deputy Commissioner (Kilpauk), who apprehended an inter-State ganja peddling gang and seized 108 kg of the narcotic in Vepery earlier this month. He also handed over certificates of appreciation to the officials part of the team.

DCP J Jareena Begam, R Kannan, Assistant Commissioner (Vepery); inspector N Thirumal; head constables, R Saravanakumar and N Pradeep; and policemen A Purushothaman and K Karuppiah were commended for their efforts, an official statement said.

On June 2, the special team had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Vepery police limits, after which the police team stationed on General Collins Road in Choolai apprehended the suspects. Earlier, one of the policemen had posed as a buyer and drew in the peddlers, police sources said.

When the peddlers reached the pre-decided location in an auto-rickshaw, a police team rounded them up and checked the vehicle, from which the officials seized 108 kg of ganja. Four persons, Bandaru Nageshwar Rao (30), R Gajapathy (36) and A Dinesh (23) and the mastermind, Revathi, were arrested.