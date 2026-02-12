Chennai: Cop held for constable wife's suicide in Egmore

Bhuvaneshwari, a 2016-batch constable, got married to Silambarasan (31) in 2024. The duo lived at the police quarters in Egmore. Bhuvaneshwari served in the Avadi Battalion and was recently transferred to the Egmore police station.

Silambarasan was attached to the Armed Reserve of the Greater Chennai Police. Investigations revealed that Silambarasan had continually harassed his wife, picking up arguments with her and assaulting her often.

On Wednesday, he had argued with her about a loan she gave to an acquaintance before their marriage and harassed her, police said. She reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday, and her family suspected foul play.