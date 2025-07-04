Chennai: Cop assaults drunk complainant, shunted out to Armed Reserve

CHENNAI: A policeman posted at the SRMC police stationhas been transferred to Armed Reserve for allegedly assaulting a complainant on Tuesday night after the latter allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated state, demanding that his complaint against his neighbour be registered.

A senior police officer with the Avadi city police said that an inquiry was under way regarding the incident, and added that the concerned policeman has been transferred to AR.

Police sources said that the complainant, R Shanmugapriyan (37) of Vasantham Nagar in Iyyappanthangal underwent treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for the injuries within hours of his assault.

The intiial probe revealed that Shanmugapriyan went to the police station in an inebriated state.

Ganesan, the constable on para duty, asked him to go home and return in the morning to file the complaint. However, the complainant allegedly verbally abused the constable's family members, after which he assaulted him, police sources said.

Following this, the top brass of the city police transferred constable Ganesan, and are conducting inquiries.