Chennai cop arrested for selling meth to peddler

CHENNAI: A day after a peddler was arrested for selling methamphetamine, the Egmore police arrested a police constable attached to the Washermenpet police station for allegedly supplying the narcotic to him.

The arrested policeman Arun Pandian, who is currently on court duty, is the latest police official to get arrested for links with drug peddlers. His connection came to light when the arrested peddler told the police about it during the interrogation.

According to the police, Arun has been allegedly selling the drug in small quantities to M Balasubramaniam (39) for the past few months. On Monday, the Egmore police arrested Balasubramaniam and a woman A Fathima Begum (24) of Assam based on a tip-off. The police recovered a total of 700 grams of methamphetamine and 6.5 kg of ganja from the duo. The value of the seized drugs could be several crores, according to police sources.

During questioning, Balasubramaniam, who is already facing drug peddling cases, said Arun was his regular supplier. Arun is the latest policeman to be arrested for his involvement in meth peddling cases in the city. Earlier, four policemen were arrested for allegedly having links with drug suppliers.