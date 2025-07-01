Chennai: Contract worker buried alive after sudden sand slide

CHENNAI: A contract worker was buried alive due to a sudden sand slide during underground drainage work in Pammal on Monday. Six contract workers were involved in installing drainage pipes at a 15-foot-deep pit in Anna Nagar, Pammal.

The work, carried out by the Tambaram Corporation, has been going on for three years. Police said Arul (40) from Avadi, was working inside the pit, when the soil suddenly collapsed, burying him alive.

Shocked workers immediately informed the Corporation officials and the Shankar Nagar Police Station. The rescue team from Tambaram rushed to the spot and after two hours, Arul was pulled out from the sand but he was declared dead.

The police sent his body to Chromepet GH for post-mortem and have registered a case. Site supervisors present at the spot are being questioned.