Chennai: Contaminated water, stray dogs disrupt life in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Janakiram Colony in Arumbakkam have complained that the drinking water supplied by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is contaminated and unfit for consumption. They alleged that the water often has a foul odour and discoloured appearance, forcing them to depend on packaged or borewell water.

For the past month, residents said the tap water has carried a foul smell, causing health issues. On Friday, the situation reportedly worsened, with drainage water mixing with the drinking water on multiple occasions. A few school students reportedly fell ill and were unable to attend their exams.

Iqbal, a resident of Janakiram Colony, said, "For the past 15 days, the colour of the water has been turning black. The entire tank of water is now contaminated. Despite several complaints to the Metro Water Board officials, no action has been taken to rectify the issue."

Both his children fell sick, and the doctor attributed it to poor water quality. "The borewell water, too, appears pale yellow. With no alternative water source, we have had to stay with relatives until the problem is resolved," he lamented.

Echoing his concern, another resident, P Sathish Kumar, added that the water often has a foul odour. "I can't bathe or cook with it," he fumed.

Concurring with him was an elderly couple, who had been long-time residents of the area. "My husband and I depend entirely on Metro water for all our needs. We frequently fall ill after using it. We’re tired of filing complaints with the officials," said the senior citizen.

Additionally, stray cattle and stray dogs create a nuisance. "Valluvar Salai is not a wide road. These cows eat from the trash dumped on the roadside, and keep roaming around at all hours during the day," a middle-aged resident fumed. "There are more than 20 stray dogs within these four streets around Janakiram Colony. They keep growling at anyone who enters these streets, and it’s scary to ride a two-wheeler, especially at night."

When contacted, a Metro Water Board official told DT Next, "Choolaimedu and Arumbakkam are low-lying areas. The Chennai Corporation is currently carrying out stormwater drain work in the vicinity. During construction, workers may have damaged water and sewage pipelines. Once the Corporation completes its work within a week, we will rectify the issue."

An Anna Nagar zonal officer added, "I’ll inform the officials concerned to take necessary action in this regard."