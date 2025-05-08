Chennai: Constructed completed 2 months ago in Parappan park, not open to public

CHENNAI: With schools closed for the summer and children left with limited recreational options, residents of Puthagaram (near Kolathur) are awaiting the inauguration of the Parappan Kulam park on Kadappa Salai at Singaravelan Nagar.

Though the construction by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was completed two months ago, the park remains closed to the public.

Around 30,000 residents of Puthagaram, which is surrounded by five other neighbourhoods, have been demanding the GCC to open the park to public use. There’s a pond inside the park to improve water storage, along with greenery and walking area. Swings, slides, see-saws, seating arrangements, and monkey bars were also installed.

The construction was completed nearly three months ago, and for the past two weeks, officials have been putting some finishing touches. “Before the summer, I would go for a walk daily in the morning and evening. Now, it’s too hot. We have a park nearby, which is ideal for senior citizens, pregnant women, disabled folks and even children to spend their leisure time,” explained K Farook, a resident of Puthagaram.

Parents in the neighbourhood echoed his opinion, and pointed out that there was still one more month for the reopening of schools. “During summer vacation, it’s tough to control children by keeping them indoors. Taking them to a nearby park would help. Officials must open it soon,” said R Bhavani, a resident of Kumaran Nagar.

When contacted, Ward 32 Councillor E Elumalai, told DT Next, “Major works are completed except pruning. Inauguration will take place within a couple of weeks.”