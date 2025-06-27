Chennai: Constable dragged by history-sheeter’s car for one km

CHENNAI: A policeman was part of a dramatic yet unsuccessful operation in apprehending a history-sheeter, in which the constable was dragged for close to one kilometre holding onto the driver’s side door of a car driven by a history-sheeter in Tiruvallur on Thursday.

According to sources, a special team of Zam Bazaar police were on the trail of history-sheeter Alagu Raja, an ‘A+ category’ rowdy. Raja has multiple criminal cases against him, including murder and robbery.

Raja is also a key suspect in the murder of another history-sheeter, ‘Tiger’ Sivakumar of Mylapore in 2021. Police sources said that Raja, who has a NBW (non-bailable warrant) against him, was recently out on bail in another criminal case.

On receiving a tip off that Raja was hiding in Tirupachur area in Tiruvallur, a team comprising Sub Inspector Anand Kumar and Head Constable, Shankar Dinesh camped in Tiruvallur to monitor his movements. Around 2 pm on Thursday, two cops on a motorcycle trailed Raja, who was traveling in a car.

When the car moved on the Tirupati highway near Tiruvallur, constable Dinesh got off the motorcycle and tried to intercept the car. However, Raja refused to stop the car and continued driving.

Dinesh constable held onto the driver’s side door of the car and attempted to turn off the ignition key but he was dragged on the highway for close to one km before he lost his balance and fell. Fortunately, since he was wearing a helmet, he was not grievously injured, police said.