Chennai: Constable dies by suicide, probe under way

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old police constable was found dead in his home in Alandur, on Saturday.

Police said that the constable, Thiruvengadam, took his own life and investigations are under way to find the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

Thiruvengadam was working at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) police station.

In the recent months, he had been experiencing mental stress and was undergoing treatment, police sources said.

The incident came to light when his wife went to wake him up for lunch and found the door locked from inside. With the help of their neighbours, she broke open the door and found him to have taken the extreme step.

St Thomas Mount police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. This is the second such incident in the past two weeks where a police official in Chennai died by suicide.

A couple of weeks ago, another constable took his own life in Shankar Nagar police limits.