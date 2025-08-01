Chennai Commissioner lauds cops retiring after untainted service

CHENNAI: As many as 24 police personnel of the Greater Chennai Police in the ranks of sub-inspectors and special sub-inspectors retired from police service on Thursday.

City police Commissioner A Arun participated in the retirement event held at the city police headquarters, interacted with the officials, and issued certificates of appreciation to all the personnel (14 SIs and 10 SSIs) for service the force for over 25 years with an unblemished record.

Senior police officers, too, participated in the retirement event and thanked the family members of the policemen for their support during their service.