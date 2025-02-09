Chennai Comic Con 2025: Where Indian mythology meets sci-fi, superheroes and immersive pop culture magic

CHENNAI: A universe where Indian mythology meets science, a world where a crab becomes a superhero, and much more… Stepping into the Chennai Trade Centre feels like entering a realm of magic, imagination, creativity, and infotainment. This year’s Comic Con has surpassed the enthusiasm of the previous edition, offering an exciting lineup of gaming arenas, immersive experiences, and stellar performances for pop culture lovers. A variety of stalls showcase unique products, uncovering the treasures of the comic world and leaving fans in awe.

An array of cosplayers and comics

While pop culture is often associated with the younger generation, this event proves otherwise, attracting people of all ages to its vibrant atmosphere.

The creativity of cosplayers knows no bounds, with attendees dressed as Naruto, the Joker, characters from Squid Game, Spider-Man, and more. Pavan Teja, cosplaying a character from Naruto, was thrilled by the fandom’s energy. A cosplay contest is also taking place, featuring several prominent cosplayers.

However, Tamil comics had limited representation. After some searching, we found the Populous Empowerment Network, where Karthika was enthusiastically introducing children to their books. “We have stories in Tamil to educate kids about democracy, right and wrong, and regional issues in an entertaining way. We also sell flipbooks about Tamil Nadu’s schemes and its evolution,” she shared, happy that Tamil books are gaining more space each year. Beyond English comic stalls, some booths featured Indian mythology with creative twists, such as a futuristic reimagining of Ashwatthama.

Acclaimed Brazilian comic artist Eduardo Ferigato and colorist Marcelo Costa spoke to DT Next about pop culture’s evolution and its current challenges. They were captivated by Chennai’s warm reception. “Pop culture’s journey has been a roller coaster. Our fans mostly belong to older generations, so we’re working on initiatives to bring young audiences back to book reading,” Eduardo said.

(L) Eduardo Ferigato and Marcelo Costa

Discussing AI’s impact on creative fields, Marcelo remarked, “AI is inevitable, but how we use it is crucial. It can enhance our work, but we worry that traditional artists might suffer as people turn to AI for their needs.”

Step into the enchanting world of comics and cosplay today at Chennai Comic Con, held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. Day two promises more international artists, stage performances, and cosplays.