Chennai comes together to celebrate Daan Utsav

CHENNAI: Daan Utsav, formerly known as the Joy of Giving Week, is India’s festival of giving. Since its launch in 2009, it’s been observed every year from October 2 to 8, beginning with Gandhi Jayanti. People of all ages and backgrounds participate by sharing their time, money, skills, or resources in their own way.

In Chennai, NGOs and local organisations are gearing up to mark the festival with purpose.

One such group is Thuvakkam, which is organising Eegai Thiruvizha 2025. Durga Prasad, a volunteer from Thuvakkam, says, “As part of the Daan Utsav celebrations, we are hosting a series of events under Eegai Thiruvizha. This week-long festival is dedicated to the spirit of giving and volunteering. We aim to inspire people from all walks of life to come together for a noble cause. The Eegai Thiruvizha is designed as a collective celebration, combining events that foster kindness, gratitude, community bonding, and environmental awareness,” says Durga.

From Thuvakkam's Daan Utsav celebrations last year

The inaugural event is happening on September 30 at Hindustan College of Arts & Science. “We are expecting 450-500 student volunteers to participate, where we will take a collective pledge towards kindness and service. On October 2, we will have ‘Warmth of Kindness’ at Thuvakkam Headquarters, an evening to reflect on acts of giving, marking Gandhi Jayanti with service and compassion. One of the highlights will be the community food drive on October 5 at Avvai Nidhi Middle School, Tambaram. We plan to serve nutritious meals to around 400-500 underserved people,” shares Durga.

He has noticed that over the years, many people have come forward to support those in need. “Some show their humanitarian side by donating money, while others are interested in volunteering. That’s the joy of giving.”

Durga also mentions that alongside adults, many children are actively participating in the events. “We’ve noticed more children attending with their parents, and it’s heartening to see parents encouraging such involvement. The kids often tell us that giving isn’t just for a week; they want to help others in any way they can, every single day. Events like these spread kindness, gratitude, and hope, reminding us that giving is truly the greatest celebration of all.”

In another corner of Chennai, children from EuroKids, Kotturpuram, celebrated Daan Utsav in their own simple, heartfelt way. They distributed sweets and snacks to community helpers, made thank‑you cards for the local police station, and held a music and movement workshop at the Anna Centenary Library. Maya Pradeep, the centre manager, points out that children learn and develop empathy when exposed to such activities. “These kinds of activities promote natural development. We provide an environment where children develop empathy towards their fellow beings,” shares Maya.

One All Trust is an organisation that uses the mixed-gender sport of Ultimate Frisbee to bring young people together, build leadership, and create safe spaces where children learn to trust themselves and each other. This Daan Utsav, they’re launching ‘Frisbees for Futures’, a donation campaign to raise funds. “Over the years, we have trained over 4500 marginalised children from Chennai and Gudalur. But to reach more young people, we need basic equipment and well-organised, safe events. That’s why we’ve launched this campaign,” shares a member of One All.

This year, the team is focusing on raising funds to buy around 500 practice discs, provide training kits that include jerseys and bags, and organise community tournaments. With adequate support, they hope to directly reach over 600 children and youth across Chennai and Gudalur. The team believes that campaigns like this not only help expand their impact but also encourage more people to take part in the joy of giving.

One All has launched a donation campaign called Frisbees for Futures







