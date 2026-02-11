Chennai-Colombo flight ticket costs Rs 40K ahead of Indo-Pak World Cup match

CHENNAI: Airfares for trips between Chennai and Sri Lanka have gone up by more than 35,000 as cricket fans are travelling in large numbers to watch the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.
On regular days, airfare for a one-way trip between Chennai and Sri Lanka is around Rs 7,127. However, for February 13, IndiGo fares range between Rs 22,073 and Rs 25,207 for economy class, while Sri Lankan Airlines fares have gone up to Rs 42,231.
For February 14, IndiGo fares range from Rs 20,708 to Rs 25,207, while Sri Lankan Airlines fares have risen up to Rs 35,217.
On the match day, February 15, IndiGo fares range between Rs 18,283 and Rs 19,464, while Sri Lankan Airlines fares range from Rs 28,660 to Rs 42,231. As of today (February 11), these are the prevailing fares.
Currently, 8 passenger flights operate from Chennai to Sri Lanka and 8 from Sri Lanka to Chennai, totalling 16 services. Many international passengers travelling to Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE prefer connecting flights via Colombo from Chennai as fares are comparatively lower despite longer travel time. As a result, flights on the Chennai-Colombo sector are witnessing heavy passenger traffic.
Passengers unable to secure direct tickets from Chennai are travelling via connecting flights through Hyderabad at higher fares. Cricket fans are also flying to Sri Lanka from cities including Tiruchy, Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, paying significantly higher fares than usual.