Chennai-Colombo flight ticket costs Rs 40K ahead of Indo-Pak World Cup match

On regular days, airfare for a one-way trip between Chennai and Sri Lanka is around Rs 7,127. However, for February 13, IndiGo fares range between Rs 22,073 and Rs 25,207 for economy class, while Sri Lankan Airlines fares have gone up to Rs 42,231.

For February 14, IndiGo fares range from Rs 20,708 to Rs 25,207, while Sri Lankan Airlines fares have risen up to Rs 35,217.

On the match day, February 15, IndiGo fares range between Rs 18,283 and Rs 19,464, while Sri Lankan Airlines fares range from Rs 28,660 to Rs 42,231. As of today (February 11), these are the prevailing fares.