Girl who jumped from Chennai college building dies

CHENNAI: A second-year student who leaped from the third floor of her college building last Wednesday succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night.

The deceased, Ashriya was pursuing BBA at the college near Poes Garden. On Wednesday, she attended an exam and in the middle of it, she stepped out of the exam hall and leaped off the third floor.

Staff and security who heard the screams rescued the girl and got her admitted to a hospital. Police said she suffered multiple fractures on her leg and hip.

The probe revealed that the girl had been disturbed since the death of her elder sister in a road accident last year. Teynampet Police handed over the girl’s body to her family members.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app