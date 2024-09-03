Chennai college student sexually assaulted by partner's friend, was given spiked drink

CHENNAI: A woman has filed a complaint with the city police claiming that her live-in partner's friend spiked her drink and sexually assaulted her during a birthday party in Kodambakkam, few days ago.

The victim, a college student, has been living with her boyfriend since 2023. During her boyfriend's birthday party, his friends came over to his apartment and were partying while the college student was sleeping in another room.

During the early hours of the following day, while boyfriend and his two other friends were asleep, another friend, a private firm employee, came to the student's room and woke her up. While chatting with her, the man allegedly offered her spiked liquor after which she blacked out, the complainant said.

Later, the woman realised that she had been sexually assaulted and confronted the man but he allegedly threatened her after which she lodged a police complaint.

Vadapalani Police are investigating the matter.