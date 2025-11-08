Chennai: College student, friend held for beating mother's lover to death

CHENNAI: The Marina Police have arrested two youths, including a college student, in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver, whose body was found in Nochikuppam early Friday morning. Investigations revealed that the college student was angered over the deceased's relationship with his widowed mother.

On Friday, the police were alerted about a man lying unconscious with injuries on his head off the shore near Nochikuppam, after which the police moved him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as S Antony (33) of Kilpauk.

After reviewing CCTV footage and interrogations with the deceased's acquaintances, police zeroed in on the main suspect - Akash (20).

The probe revealed that Antony was in a relationship with Akash's mother, a widow who worked as a housekeeping staff at a private firm. On knowing about their relationship, Akash objected to it and got into frequent arguments with Antony.

On Thursday night, Akash confronted Antony when the latter came to visit Akash's mother, and as the argument escalated, Akash, along with his friend, beat up Antony with wooden logs and fled the scene after he fell unconscious.

Marina Police arrested Akash and his friend, Samuel (25). They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.