    The youth, identified as Kavi Prakash, along with his two friends, had entered the sea to bathe when they were caught in sudden high tides.

    11 Oct 2025 3:37 PM IST
    Chennai college student drowns in Besant Nagar beach
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A college student drowned after being swept away by strong waves at the Besant Nagar beach in Chennai on Saturday (October 11).

    The youth, identified as Kavi Prakash, along with his two friends, had entered the sea to bathe when they were caught in sudden high tides. The waves swept away Kavi Prakash, killing him, while another is currently under intensive care at a hospital, according to Thanthi TV.

    Search operations are underway to trace the third friend, identified as Rohit Chandran.

    Besant Nagar Beachcollege student deathBeach drowning incident
