Chennai: College student dies while jogging in hostel; kin suspect foul play

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student collapsed and died while jogging in his hostel veranda near Tambaram on Wednesday morning. While the college claims the student slipped from the staircase, the family suspects foul play.

The deceased, identified as R Nitish, is from Mayiladuthurai and a second-year Artificial Intelligence Science student at a private college in Naduveerapattu, near Tambaram. He had been staying in the college hostel.

According to police, on Wednesday, around 8 am, Nitish was jogging along the hostel veranda when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital in Tambaram, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on the information, the Kundrathur police rushed to the spot and sent Nitish’s body to Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination.

The college administration claimed Nitish died after falling down the steps while running. However, his family members have expressed suspicion over the death and have demanded a detailed investigation. Police have registered a case under suspicious death, and further investigation is on.