Chennai college student dies after self-administering injection
Sodium nitrate was discovered in the syringe used by the student.
CHENNAI: A college student from Kodungaiyur, Chennai, has died after self-administering an injection on Wednesday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, sodium nitrate was discovered in the syringe used by the student.
The student had been struggling with mobile phone addiction and was undergoing treatment for depression.
Kodungaiyur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
