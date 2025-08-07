Chennai: College student avenges dad's 17-year-old murder, bumps off history sheeter

CHENNAI: Investigations into the daylight murder of a history sheeter in TP Chathiram on Wednesday evening revealed that the murder was carried out by a 19-year-old college student who avenged his father's murder 17 years ago, in which the history sheeter was an accused.

Police have arrested the college student, Yuvanesh and two of his associates, including a minor boy. On Wednesday evening, Raj Kumar (42) was chased and attacked by a gang in broad daylight in Jothiammal Nagar in TP Chathiram.

Police investigations revealed that Yuvanesh was two years old when his father, Senthil Kumar, was murdered in Aminjikarai in 2008. Raj Kumar was one of the prime suspects in Senthil Kumar's murder, and the history sheeter allegedly taunted Yuvanesh recently regarding his father's murder, which enraged him.

Yuvanesh, who was already harbouring a grudge, was triggered by the deceased's remarks and plotted to eliminate him.

On Wednesday, while Raj Kumar was repairing his motorbike outside his residence, Yuvanesh and his associates attacked him with weapons. Though Raj Kumar initially managed to flee and sought refuge in a nearby house, the youths rained blows on him, leading to his death.

Police have arrested Yuvanesh, a first-year BBA student, his associates Sai Kumar (20) and a 17-year-old boy — all residents of the same locality.

Search is on for Yuvanesh's associates.