Chennai: College student arrested for sexually harassing female bike taxi rider

CHENNAI: Chennai police arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly sexually harassing a female bike taxi rider while he was riding pillion with her.

The arrested teenager, Imran of Aminjikarai, is a student of a private college in Royapettah, police said.

The Aminjikarai police received a complaint from the woman, a 31-year-old who rides a bike taxi. According to her complaint, on September 11 afternoon, she accepted a ride booking from Koyambedu to MMDA Colony. When she called to enquire, the accused told her that his mother was the passenger.

However, when she reached the pickup spot, Imran told her that he was the passenger and he had to urgently reach college. The woman accepted the ride. After he got on the bike, Imran started speaking in a lecherous language on his phone, pretending to be talking to a friend.

Irate over the youth's behaviour, the woman stopped the vehicle and questioned his about his behaviour. As a crowd began to gather, the youth ran away from the scene. Not letting it go, the woman filed a police complaint, after which Aminjikarai Police traced the youth and arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.