Chennai Collectorate to soon move to Madras Race Course premises in Guindy

CHENNAI: The Chennai district Collectorate, currently operating from M Singaravelar Maaligai on Rajaji Salai, will be relocated to a new complex at the Madras Race Club premises in Guindy, a move aimed at reducing congestion at its present site.

A Government Order from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has earmarked 1.43 hectares near Guindy railway station for the project. The new facility will replace the existing office opposite Chennai Beach railway station.

Authorities decided on the move after repeated reviews highlighted severe space constraints and traffic issues around Rajaji Salai. With more than 2,100 petitions and applications received each day, officials said the cramped premises hinder smooth handling of public grievances, welfare schemes, and administrative tasks.

The new Collectorate will bring together key departments, including the Revenue and Disaster Management offices, and provide improved amenities such as public waiting halls, hearing rooms, and digital service counters. The location at Guindy is considered more accessible, with better road, rail, and metro connectivity.

The government has approved the land transfer and detailed planning is in progress. Current operations at M Singaravelar Maaligai will continue until the construction is complete.

Once the Collectorate shifts, the Rajaji Salai campus will be redeveloped into a multi-storey judicial complex to ease the burden on the High Court. The new facility is intended to accommodate subordinate courts and related offices, addressing the shortage of judicial infrastructure in the city.