Chennai-Coimbatore flight made emergency landing after takeoff

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Coimbatore flight emergency landing, Air India flight technical snag, Chennai airport emergency landing,Chennai-Coimbatore flight made an emergency landing in Chennai airport a few minutes after takeoff following a technical snag on Tuesday.

The Air India flight to Coimbatore departed from Chennai with 136 passengers at 1.50 pm. A few minutes after the take-off the pilot noticed a technical snag in the aircraft, and since it would be risky to operate it further, the pilot alerted the Chennai ATC and sought permission for an emergency landing.

The ATC granted permission for landing and made all the arrangements near the runway for emergency landing. Then the flight landed at the Chennai airport at 2.20 pm and the passengers were offloaded from the flight and were made to stay in the waiting hall.

The aeronautical team who arrived at the spot rectified the issue within a few minutes, and then the flight departed from Chennai at 3.30 pm.