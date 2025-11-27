Chennai: Coastal regulatory body clears ECR-OMR steel bridge

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has cleared Rs 204 crore steel bridge linking East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) across Buckingham Canal and recommended the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to consider issuing CRZ clearance to the project.

During a recent meeting, TNSCZMA has decided to recommend the project and directed the Highways department to ensure that the natural hydrology, flow dynamics, and water spread of the Buckingham Canal should not be altered during construction or operation phase.

As per the proposal submitted by the Highways department, the bridge will come up at Neelankarai and it would provide direct connectivity from OMR to ECR by extending Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Road.

“ECR and OMR are two arterial roads in Chennai. As of now, they have proper links only at Tiruvanmiyur and Sholinganallur, with no proper link road in between the above two junctions over a stretch of approximately 11 km,” the proposal said.

The bridge will reduce travel time of commuters substantially and will provide direct connectivity to Chennai Airport from Tiruvanmiyur.

Out of the total length of 335 metres, around 99 metres fall under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and it requires approval. Moreover, the Highways department will spend Rs 142 crore (out of the total project cost) for land acquisition and Rs 36 crore for construction. Around Rs 26 crore will be spent for creating and developing link roads for the new bridge.

As per the conditions laid down by TNSCZMA, the Highways department should apply a protective coating with anti-corrosive paint to the steel structure to prevent rusting against marine exposure and to conduct regular environmental monitoring to assess water quality, sedimentation, and biodiversity impacts. The department should ensure long-term maintenance of the bridge and adjacent canal stretch to prevent degradation of the ecological character of the waterbody.

Why a steel bridge? The department explained that steel structure would reduce the approach length by 43 metres on either side resulting in savings on embankment and retaining wall construction. Also, the installation of the bridge will be faster, and will reduce the execution timeline from 11 months to 5 months.

“The proposed steel bridge is environmentally friendly, as it reduces the carbon footprint. High corrosion resistant and maintenance free materials and stainless steel is an ecologically sustainable material than reinforced cement concrete,” said a senior official in the department.

Highlights:

Project cost - Rs 204 Crore

Total length - 335 metres

6-lane steel structure

Construction to be completed in 5 months

Connect Tiruvanmiyur to Airport directly