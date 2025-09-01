Chennai: Cloudburst brings record rains, Manali receives 27 cm in 24 hrs

CHENNAI: A cloudburst over Manali late on Saturday night triggered intense downpours across the northern parts of Chennai, inundating several neighbourhoods. The torrential rainfall was such that Manali recorded 27 cm rainfall in just 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, while it was 26 cm in Manali New Town.

During the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on August 31, the city experienced three extremely heavy, eight very heavy, and twenty-eight heavy rainfall events, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

RMC said Manali recorded 106.2 mm of rainfall in just one hour between 10 pm and 11 pm, while nearby Wimco Nagar saw 157.2 mm the following hour, which was the heaviest spell of the night. Korattur received 137.1 mm of rainfall, and Manali again 126.6 mm.

Explaining the phenomenon, P Senthamarai Kannan, deputy director general of meteorology at RMC, said, “The convergence of sea wind and land wind at a particular point resulted in the cloudburst. Such events are rare in coastal areas.” He added that light to moderate rain is likely in parts of the city on Monday.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said this was the first time Chennai recorded three 100 mm rainfall events in a single month, on August 22, 23, and 31. “The normal rainfall for August is 140 mm. Nungambakkam has already crossed 200 mm. This month will go down as one of the most exceptional Augusts in the city’s rainfall history,” he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, currently on an overseas tour in Germany, spoke to Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran to assess the situation. Officials said traffic remained smooth and subways were unaffected despite the late-night downpour. “The CM has instructed that the city must always be prepared for such spells and ensure the public does not face disruptions,” a GCC official said.

Because of the rain, 15 flights to Colombo, Muscat, and Dubai, among other places, were delayed, while 12 inbound flights from overseas and other Indian cities landed behind schedule. A Lufthansa flight from Germany and four flights from Hyderabad, Mangaluru, and Delhi were unable to land and were diverted to Bengaluru after circling in the air for a long time.

The low-lying areas in Manali, Tondiarpet, Washermenpet, Wimco Nagar, Korattur, and Mogappair witnessed water stagnation, which was later pumped out by Greater Chennai Corporation workers.