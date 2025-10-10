Chennai: Cleanliness workers to begin next leg of protest on Oct 10

CHENNAI: The National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) cleanliness workers, affiliated with Uzhaippor Urimai Iyyakkam (UUI), will start their new series of protests by submitting their petition to Mayor Priya on Friday.

The workers will continue to raise slogans and submit petitions directly to the houses of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, CMDA in-charge Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and all ward councillors.

Addressing the press on Thursday evening at the Chennai Press Club, K Bharathi, UUI president, said, "For nearly 70 days, the women workers belonging to downtrodden communities were without jobs and struggling to run their daily lives. To find a solution, to get a job under the Chennai corporation, the cleanliness workers will continue to protest by reaching the houses of the minister, mayor, deputy mayor, the commissioner, ward councillors and will siege zonal offices."

"The women workers will continue their protest by raising slogans, 'Provide us the job under Chennai corporation, or put us in Puzhal jail,'" he said. During the hearing in the Madras High Court on October 6, the GCC said that over 823 cleanliness workers joined Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL). "However, this is not true. In the last couple of days, more than 1,000 workers submitted petitions to the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal offices seeking jobs under GCC," he added.