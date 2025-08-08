Chennai cleanliness workers resolute in protest amidst police eviction notice

CHENNAI: The protest by cleanliness workers outside Ripon Building entered its eighth day on Friday, steadily continuing despite a police notice issued asking them to vacate the premises.

The sit-in, which began last week, is in response to the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) decision to privatise solid waste management operations in Royapuram (Zone 5) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6).

“We are not going anywhere,” said a woman worker after hearing of the eviction notice. “We have been here for more than a week, day and night. None of the officials have met us. Now they say the police will evict us as if we are some criminals,” she agitated.

The protesters, largely National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) -linked cleanliness workers, say the transition to private agencies will result in reduced pay, job insecurity, and worsening work conditions. Several workers were reportedly turned away from duty on August 1, the day the privatisation was implemented in the two zones.

Across the site, slogans continued to echo, and songs were sung in chorus as several rights groups and students continued to chip in their support. The crowd included many women workers, some of them sole earners in their families, who said the move from public to private contractors could reduce their income from Rs 23,000 to around Rs 15,000 per month.

Though no official has yet addressed the protestors on-site, the agitators remain hopeful that the issue will be solved amicably. “Police might evict us, I don't know what will happen if they do,” said Prasanthi, adding, “But I believe that high-level officials and politicians will discuss and hear our grievances. We are not ending it.”